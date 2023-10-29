Dave the Diver v1.01.1119 (+11 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

October 29, 2023 - 8:09pm
  • PC

Dave the Diver v1.01.1119 (+11 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Dave the Diver Trainer

Text file description: 
DAVE THE DIVER by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Diving
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Oxygen
# Inventory
	 NumPad2: Not Overloaded While Diving
# Fishing
	 NumPad3: Easier Hooked Fish
	 NumPad4: Easier Catch Fish
# Weapons
	 NumPad5: Unlimited Ammo
	 NumPad6: Super Damage
# Gear
	 NumPad7: Unlimited Sub Power
# Currency
	 NumPad8: Sell For Max Gold
# Gameplay
	 NumPad9: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Lootbox
	 Inventory Space Max
	 Inventory Space Current
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Easier Hooked Fish:
Easier Catch Fish:
May help catch some fish more easily.
Sell For Max Gold:
Sell an item for max Gold.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

