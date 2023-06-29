Dave The Diver v1.0.0.942 (+11 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Dave the Diver
Dave the Diver
Dave the Diver
Dave the Diver

Rate

Total votes: 4
100
June 29, 2023 - 1:13pm
  • PC

Dave The Diver v1.0.0.942 (+11 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Dave The Diver Trainer

Text file description: 
DAVE THE DIVER by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Diving
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Oxygen
# Inventory
	 NumPad2: Not Overloaded While Diving
# Fishing
	 NumPad3: Easier Hooked Fish
	 NumPad4: Easier Catch Fish
# Weapons
	 NumPad5: Unlimited Ammo
	 NumPad6: Super Damage
# Gear
	 NumPad7: Unlimited Sub Power
# Currency
	 NumPad8: Sell For Max Gold
# Gameplay
	 NumPad9: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Lootbox
	 Inventory Space Max
	 Inventory Space Current
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Easier Hooked Fish:
Easier Catch Fish:
May help catch some fish more easily.
Sell For Max Gold:
Sell an item for max Gold.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

More Dave the Diver Trainers

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment