- PC
Dave The Diver v1.0.0.942 (+11 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]
DAVE THE DIVER by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Diving NumPad1: Unlimited Oxygen # Inventory NumPad2: Not Overloaded While Diving # Fishing NumPad3: Easier Hooked Fish NumPad4: Easier Catch Fish # Weapons NumPad5: Unlimited Ammo NumPad6: Super Damage # Gear NumPad7: Unlimited Sub Power # Currency NumPad8: Sell For Max Gold # Gameplay NumPad9: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Lootbox Inventory Space Max Inventory Space Current Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Easier Hooked Fish: Easier Catch Fish: May help catch some fish more easily. Sell For Max Gold: Sell an item for max Gold. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com
