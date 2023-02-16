Dead Space (2023) v1.0 (+7 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
                 Dead Space (2023) v1.0 +7 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:.............v1.0  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:..........No Chiptune  Date:.............09. Feb 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:...........................................Dead Space.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... 7A15EF7DAEC3CC8068DE9F2DEFC90BB8
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                    Unlimited Health
                Num 1                    Unlimited Stasis Energy
                Num 2                    Unlimited Oxygen
                Num 3                    Unlimited Ammo
                Num 4                    Unlimited Items
                Num 5                    +50.000 Credits
                Num 6                    +25 Nodes
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
             Num 5 - +50.000 Credits
             Activate this option and pick up some credits or
             buy/sell something in the shop to see the
             effect...
             Num 6 - +25 Nodes
             This option works like the credits cheat.
             Activate this option and pick up some power
             nodes or use them at the workbench to see the
             effect...
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                                Donators
                                   sawen
              *If you want to be listed here... Let me know*
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 10/2021

