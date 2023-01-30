Dead Space Remake v2 (+6 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Dead Space by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Health NumPad2: Super Damage # Ammo NumPad3: No Reload NumPad4: Unlimited Ammo and Use Node # Resources NumPad5: Mega Credits on Pickup or Save NumPad6: Mega Nodes on Pickup Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Unlimited Health: Tries to mitigate incoming damage. May not stop scripted deaths. Super Damage: Mostly useful with cutter weapon to instantly kill most enemies. No Reload: Mostly used with cutter, you can fire without needing to ever reload. Unlimited Ammo and Use Node: When you reload, the clip in inventory gets 25 ammunition. Mega Credits on Pickup or Save: When you see CREDITS on the ground, toggle this on, then pick them up, then toggle off. You will have plenty. Mega Nodes on Pickup: When you see a NODE as the resource to pick up, toggle this ON, and when you pick it up you will have 99. Toggle back off. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com