Dead Space Remake v2 (+6 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

January 30, 2023
Text file description: 
Dead Space by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Super Damage
# Ammo
	 NumPad3: No Reload
	 NumPad4: Unlimited Ammo and Use Node
# Resources
	 NumPad5: Mega Credits on Pickup or Save
	 NumPad6: Mega Nodes on Pickup
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Unlimited Health:
Tries to mitigate incoming damage.  May not stop scripted deaths.
Super Damage:
Mostly useful with cutter weapon to instantly kill most enemies.
No Reload:
Mostly used with cutter, you can fire without needing to ever reload.
Unlimited Ammo and Use Node:
When you reload, the clip in inventory gets 25 ammunition.
Mega Credits on Pickup or Save:
When you see CREDITS on the ground, toggle this on, then pick them up, then toggle off.  You will have plenty.
Mega Nodes on Pickup:
When you see a NODE as the resource to pick up, toggle this ON, and when you pick it up you will have 99.  Toggle back off.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

