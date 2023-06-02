Doom Eternal Upd 7 (+14 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents DOOM Eternal #7 (Mahogany Brown) +14 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:........Update #7 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:.................STEAM Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:.............No Music Date:.............22. May 2023 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de ................*****://www.patreon.com/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:.....................................DOOMEternalx64vk.exe MD5 Hash:.................... B2D372B0A193BD6D7712630850D4BAD3 Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 Unlimited Shields Num 2 Unlimited Lives Num 3 Unlimited Ammo Num 4 Unlimited Sticky Bombs Num 5 Unlimited Grenades Num 6 Unlimited Double Jumps Num 7 Unlimited Dashes Num 8 Unlimited Blood Punch Num 9 50 Weaponpoints Num / (Divide) 50 Mastery Tokens Num * (Multiply) 50 Praetor Suit Points Num - (Subtract) 50 Sentinel Batteries Num + (Add) 6 Empyrean Keys @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<--- You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 About available cheats @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Donators sawen *If you want to be listed here... Let me know* Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 10/2021