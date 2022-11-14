Dying Light 2: Stay Human v1.7 (+25 Trainer) [DNA]

November 14, 2022 - 1:58pm
  • PC

Dying Light 2: Stay Human v1.7 (+25 Trainer) [DNA]

Text file description: 
                    _______    ______________________
                   /      /   /                      \
                  /      /   /                        \
                 /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                        /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                       /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                      /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                     /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                 \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
    The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
   @ Trainer Notes @
                     Trained by:................DNA
     Supported version:......................................1.6.++
     This is a universal trainer. It will scan for the
     at the beginning for the neccessary offsets.
     This trainer could even work after an update.
     Trainer Design by:.......DNA    Tested on:..........Win 10 x64
     Trainer version:.....3.1.6.0    Date:..............Sep.16.2022
     Homepage:......................****://www.homeofgamehacking.de
     Discord:........................*****://www.discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
    @@
    Available Options
       Hotkeys                           Function
         @           @
         INSERT                         ACTIVATE Trainer
                                        while in main menu
                                        or the game is paused
               Num 0                    Unl. Health
               Num 1                    One hit kill
               Num 2                    Unl. Stamina
               Num 3                    Weapon durability
               Num 4                    Unl. throwables
               Num 5                    Unl. ressources
               Num 6                    Level up - combat
               Num 7                    Level up - parkour
               Num 8                    +50.000 Credits
               Num 9                    Easy lockpicking
               Num /                    Ghost mode
               Num *                    Freeze time of day
               Num -                    Set time of day
               Num +                    Unl. immunity
        CTRL + Num 0                    Save current position
        CTRL + Num 1                    Teleport to position
        CTRL + Num 2                    Teleport to waypoint
        CTRL + Num 3                    Super jump
        CTRL + Num 4                    Unl. consumables
        CTRL + Num 5                    No crafting requirements
        CTRL + Num 6                    Unl. Ammo
        CTRL + Num 7                    +3 Inhibitors
        CTRL + Num 8                    Super speed
        CTRL + Num 9                    No fall damage
        CTRL + Num /                    Fly
        CTRL + Num *                    Stop challenge timer
        CTRL + Num -                    free blueprint upgrades
        CTRL + Num +                    always max bow tension
        CTRL + F1                       rapid fire - bow
   @ Additional Notes  @
         !!! IMPORTANT !!!
         This is a universal trainer. It will scan the process
         for the neccessary offsets.
         It may work with future versions of the game
         but that depends on how big the changes are
         made the updates.
         Please follow these steps
         1. Start the game
         2. Wait until you reach the main menu
         3. Start the trainer
         4. Activate the trainer with the Insert key (Ins)
            while you are in the main menu
         5. Have fun
         You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
         if you encounter any problems, if you have any
         questions or if you just want to talk about
         hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
         *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
         Num 0 - Unl. Health
         You won't take damage even if you fall from a
         roof
         Num 1 - One hit kill
         Enemies will die with one hit. Sometimes they
         even die when you touch them.
         Num 2 - Unl. Stamina
         Your stamina won't decrease.
         Num 3 - Weapon durability
         This cheat takes effect after you hit something
         with your weapon
         Num 4 - Unl. throwables
         Your throwables won't decrease
         Num 5 - Unl. ressources
         Activate this option and open your backpack.
         Your items won't decrease when you craft an item.
         Num 6 & Num 7 - Level UP - Combat/Parkour
         Activate this option and gain corresponding
         points.
         Num 8 - +50.000 credits
         Open your inventory and activate this option
         Num 9 - Easy lockpicking
         You can now pick any lock with ease
         no need to turn the lockpick.
         Num / - Ghost mode
         Enemies won't recognize you. If you activate
         this option while you are beeing attacked, the
         enemies will still run towards you but the should
         not attack you.
         Num * - Freeze time of day
         This option will freeze the current time of the day.
         It also gives you infinite immunity
         Num - - Set time of day
         Set the time of the day with  the slider and activate
         this cheat. When you set it to a time on the next
         day, the game will think that you just survived
         the night and you get the known message for that.
         There seems to be a problem with the daylight
         so that it could be bright outside even if
         you set the time of the day to nighttime
         Num + - Unl. immunity
         This option will freeze your current time of immunity
         CTRL + Num 0 - Save position
         This will save your current position
         CTRL + Num 1 - Teleport to position
         This cheat will teleport you to your saved position.
         This only works when you saved your position
         at least one time.
         CTRL + Num 2 - Teleport to waypoint
         This cheat will teleport you to the waypoint
         you set in the map.
         Be careful as your height stays the same and
         won't change. So if you are on a roof and set
         the waypoint onto the street you will fall down
         after the Teleportation
         It only works when you set a waypoint at least
         one time.
         When you remove the waypoint and use this cheat
         you will get teleported to the waypoint you set
         before you removed it.
         CTRL + Num 3 - Super jump
         If you ever need to jump higher, use this cheat.
         You can adjust the height with the slider.
         CTRL + NUM 4 - Unl. consumables
         Put the item you want into your quick slot to see
         the effect.
         CTRL + Num 5 - No crafting requirements
         You can craft anything even if you don't have
         the materials.
         CTRL + NUM 6 - Unl. ammo
         Just select the arrows you want and each pack of
         arrow will be set to 50
         CTRL + Num 7 - +3 inhibitors
         Your inhibotrs will increase by 3 every time
         you activate this option. You need to sleep
         (in-game of course) to see the effect and
         actually get the additional inhibitors.
         CTRL + Num 8 - Superspeed
         !!! ATTENTION !!!
         Do not use superspeed while you take an enemy down
         worst case scenario is you will die!
         CTRL + Num 9 - No fall damage
         You won't take any damage when falling from
         a high distance.
         CTRL + Num / - Fly
         Use the "JUMP" button to go up
         Use the "C" button to go down
         (unfortunately it is the C button, not the crouch
          button)
         DO NOT CLIMB any pipe, rope or similar otherwise
         the game gets confused and you need to
         restart everything.
         If you started to climb a pipe or rope by mistake,
         make sure to deactivate this option before you let go.
         The fly hack will not work if you are already in
         free fall as your momentum is too high
         I suggest you also activate the "no fall damage"
         cheat while using the fly cheat. If you touch the
         ground after you reached a certain height, you will
         get fall-damage and die in worst case.
         CTRL + Num * - Stop challenge timer
         The challenge timer will stay at 1 second
         CTRL + Num - - free blueprint upgrades
         Activate this cheat and talk to the npc
         CTRL + Num + - always max bow tension
         Your bow is always at max tension even if you
         don't hold the mouse button
         CTRL + F1 - rapid fire - bow
         You can nearly shoot instantly again and again and
         again and again and again and again and again ...
   @    Final Words    @
          ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
               - trainer makers
               - nfo maker
               - chiptuner
           when you think you are able to support us in any
                    other way... so let us know...
   @ grEEtZ / thx @
              sILeNt heLLsCrEAm, fr33k, Acubra, dr.oLLe,
                         d!zzler, XeonByte...
              and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                 Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
               NFO created by sILeNt heLLsCrEAm
                     Last Update... 03/2011

