Dying Light 2: Stay Human v1.7 (+25 Trainer) [DNA]

Trainer Notes @ Trained by:................DNA Supported version:......................................1.6.++ This is a universal trainer. It will scan for the at the beginning for the neccessary offsets. This trainer could even work after an update. Trainer Design by:.......DNA Tested on:..........Win 10 x64 Trainer version:.....3.1.6.0 Date:..............Sep.16.2022 Homepage:......................****://www.homeofgamehacking.de Discord:........................*****://www.discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 @@ Available Options Hotkeys Function @ @ INSERT ACTIVATE Trainer while in main menu or the game is paused Num 0 Unl. Health Num 1 One hit kill Num 2 Unl. Stamina Num 3 Weapon durability Num 4 Unl. throwables Num 5 Unl. ressources Num 6 Level up - combat Num 7 Level up - parkour Num 8 +50.000 Credits Num 9 Easy lockpicking Num / Ghost mode Num * Freeze time of day Num - Set time of day Num + Unl. immunity CTRL + Num 0 Save current position CTRL + Num 1 Teleport to position CTRL + Num 2 Teleport to waypoint CTRL + Num 3 Super jump CTRL + Num 4 Unl. consumables CTRL + Num 5 No crafting requirements CTRL + Num 6 Unl. Ammo CTRL + Num 7 +3 Inhibitors CTRL + Num 8 Super speed CTRL + Num 9 No fall damage CTRL + Num / Fly CTRL + Num * Stop challenge timer CTRL + Num - free blueprint upgrades CTRL + Num + always max bow tension CTRL + F1 rapid fire - bow @ Additional Notes @ !!! IMPORTANT !!! This is a universal trainer. It will scan the process for the neccessary offsets. It may work with future versions of the game but that depends on how big the changes are made the updates. Please follow these steps 1. Start the game 2. Wait until you reach the main menu 3. Start the trainer 4. Activate the trainer with the Insert key (Ins) while you are in the main menu 5. Have fun You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 Num 0 - Unl. Health You won't take damage even if you fall from a roof Num 1 - One hit kill Enemies will die with one hit. Sometimes they even die when you touch them. Num 2 - Unl. Stamina Your stamina won't decrease. Num 3 - Weapon durability This cheat takes effect after you hit something with your weapon Num 4 - Unl. throwables Your throwables won't decrease Num 5 - Unl. ressources Activate this option and open your backpack. Your items won't decrease when you craft an item. Num 6 & Num 7 - Level UP - Combat/Parkour Activate this option and gain corresponding points. Num 8 - +50.000 credits Open your inventory and activate this option Num 9 - Easy lockpicking You can now pick any lock with ease no need to turn the lockpick. Num / - Ghost mode Enemies won't recognize you. If you activate this option while you are beeing attacked, the enemies will still run towards you but the should not attack you. Num * - Freeze time of day This option will freeze the current time of the day. It also gives you infinite immunity Num - - Set time of day Set the time of the day with the slider and activate this cheat. When you set it to a time on the next day, the game will think that you just survived the night and you get the known message for that. There seems to be a problem with the daylight so that it could be bright outside even if you set the time of the day to nighttime Num + - Unl. immunity This option will freeze your current time of immunity CTRL + Num 0 - Save position This will save your current position CTRL + Num 1 - Teleport to position This cheat will teleport you to your saved position. This only works when you saved your position at least one time. CTRL + Num 2 - Teleport to waypoint This cheat will teleport you to the waypoint you set in the map. Be careful as your height stays the same and won't change. So if you are on a roof and set the waypoint onto the street you will fall down after the Teleportation It only works when you set a waypoint at least one time. When you remove the waypoint and use this cheat you will get teleported to the waypoint you set before you removed it. CTRL + Num 3 - Super jump If you ever need to jump higher, use this cheat. You can adjust the height with the slider. CTRL + NUM 4 - Unl. consumables Put the item you want into your quick slot to see the effect. CTRL + Num 5 - No crafting requirements You can craft anything even if you don't have the materials. CTRL + NUM 6 - Unl. ammo Just select the arrows you want and each pack of arrow will be set to 50 CTRL + Num 7 - +3 inhibitors Your inhibotrs will increase by 3 every time you activate this option. You need to sleep (in-game of course) to see the effect and actually get the additional inhibitors. CTRL + Num 8 - Superspeed !!! ATTENTION !!! Do not use superspeed while you take an enemy down worst case scenario is you will die! CTRL + Num 9 - No fall damage You won't take any damage when falling from a high distance. CTRL + Num / - Fly Use the "JUMP" button to go up Use the "C" button to go down (unfortunately it is the C button, not the crouch button) DO NOT CLIMB any pipe, rope or similar otherwise the game gets confused and you need to restart everything. If you started to climb a pipe or rope by mistake, make sure to deactivate this option before you let go. The fly hack will not work if you are already in free fall as your momentum is too high I suggest you also activate the "no fall damage" cheat while using the fly cheat. If you touch the ground after you reached a certain height, you will get fall-damage and die in worst case. CTRL + Num * - Stop challenge timer The challenge timer will stay at 1 second CTRL + Num - - free blueprint upgrades Activate this cheat and talk to the npc CTRL + Num + - always max bow tension Your bow is always at max tension even if you don't hold the mouse button CTRL + F1 - rapid fire - bow You can nearly shoot instantly again and again and again and again and again and again and again ...