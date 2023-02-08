Earth's Shadow v31.01.2023 (+17 Trainer) [FutureX]

February 8, 2023 - 7:08am
Text file description: 
Earth's Shadow v20230131 Plus +17 Trainer
___Hotkeys & Effects____
HOME         Active Trainer
Numpad1      Infinite Health
Numpad2      Infinite Mana
Numpad3      Weapon: Rapid Fire
Numpad4      Weapon: No Overheat
Numpad5      Weapon: Super Damage
Numpad6      Player: Super Speed
Numpad7      Player: Super Jump
Numpad8      Player: Set Fov
Numpad9      Mega Xp / Instant Level-Up
Numpad0      Infinite Items
Ctrl+1       Infinite Stat Points
Ctrl+2       Infinite Skill Points
Ctrl+3       Infinite Drone Health
Ctrl+4       Infinite Slip Gate Health
Ctrl+5       Game: Super Speed
Ctrl+6       Game: Slow Motion
TELEPORT:
F1           Save Location
F2           Teleport
F3           Undo Teleport
Enjoy!
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__
Uploaded by FutureX
****://futurexgame.com
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__

