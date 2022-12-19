ELEX II v1.0.69.0 (+14 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

December 19, 2022 - 4:54am
  • PC

ELEX II v1.0.69.0 (+14 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
                  Elex II v1.0.69.0 +14 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:........v1.0.69.0  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:..........No Chiptune  Date:.............30. Apr 2022
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:................................................ELEX2.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... E0F27D44258B61B5B1D6C55E13AF06F5
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                    Unlimited Health
                Num 1                    Unlimited Stamina
                Num 2                    Unlimited Jetpack
                Num 3                    +1.000 Elexit (Money)
                Num 4                    Unlimited Ammo
                Num 5                    No Reload
                Num 6                    +1.000 XP Points
                Num 7                    +1.000 Attribute Points
                Num 8                    +1.000 Learn Points
                Num 9                    +50 Strength
            Num / (Divide)               +50 Constitution
           Num * (Multiply)              +50 Dexterity
           Num - (Subtract)              +50 Intelligence
             Num + (Add)                 +50 Cunning
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
