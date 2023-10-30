Euro Truck Simulator 2 v1.48.5.72 (+7 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Euro Truck Simulator 2
October 30, 2023 - 4:59pm
  • PC

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
           Euro Truck Simulator 2 v1.48.5.72 +7 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:.......v1.48.5.72  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:..........No Chiptune  Date:.............23. Oct 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:.........................*****://discord.gg/aCjuxwBCxa
       File:..........................................eurotrucks2.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... A5BAD382D5181FA6CD0C9537D715625A
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                    No Damage
                Num 1                    Unlimited Fuel
                Num 2                    No Fatigue
                Num 3                    +500.000 Money
                Num 4                    Get 10 Skillpoints
                Num 5                    +20.000 XP Points
                Num 6                    Max Air Brake Pressure
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server

