- PC
F1 23 v1.3.1001645 (+13 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]
F1 23 by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Racing NumPad1: Freeze Opponents NumPad2: Spin Opponents # Player Car NumPad3: Unlimited ERS NumPad4: No Tyre Wear NumPad5: Unlimited Fuel NumPad6: Cool Brakes # Time Trial NumPad7: Freeze Time Trial Timer # Gameplay NumPad8: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Currency Campaign R and D Points Campaign Money # Player Car ERS Fuel # Time Trial Timer Notes ------------------------------------------------------- ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com
