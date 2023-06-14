F1 23 v1.3.1001645 (+13 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

June 14, 2023 - 7:31pm
Text file description: 
F1 23 by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Racing
	 NumPad1: Freeze Opponents
	 NumPad2: Spin Opponents
# Player Car
	 NumPad3: Unlimited ERS
	 NumPad4: No Tyre Wear
	 NumPad5: Unlimited Fuel
	 NumPad6: Cool Brakes
# Time Trial
	 NumPad7: Freeze Time Trial Timer
# Gameplay
	 NumPad8: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Currency
	 Campaign R and D Points
	 Campaign Money
# Player Car
	 ERS
	 Fuel
# Time Trial
	 Timer
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

