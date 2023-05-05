Be the last to brake in EA SPORTS™ F1® 23 coming to PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on June 16, 2023.

F1® 23 delivers a new chapter in the thrilling "Braking Point" story mode, dramatic wheel-to-wheel racing at new Las Vegas and Qatar circuits, fresh rewards to earn in F1® World, updated 2023 cars with the official F1® driver lineup, and more!

Pre-order the F1® 23 Champions Edition now to get 3 days early access and exclusive content: http://x.ea.com/76543

Find out more about F1® 23: http://x.ea.com/76579