Far Cry 5 v1.16 (+17 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Far Cry 5 v1.16 +17 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:............v1.16 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:.................STEAM Tested on:..........Windows 11 Date:.............05. May 2023 File:..............................................FarCry5.exe MD5 Hash:.................... 2068DBE735E742CD3E34084C4C2D32FF File:...............................................FC_m64.dll MD5 Hash:...................: 7E03334E7BECD6788FAD9EBC758326FB @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 Unlimited Armor Num 2 Unlimited Stamina Num 3 Unlimited Oxygen Num 4 Unlimited Ammo Num 5 Unlimited Throwables Num 6 Unlimited Tools Num 7 No Reload Num 8 Unl. Syringe Duration Num 9 No Crafting Requirements Num / (Divide) Stealth Mode Num * (Multiply) Unlock All Shop Items Num - (Subtract) Unlimited Vehicle Ammo Num + (Add) Unbreakable Fishing Line CTRL + Num 0 100.000 Money CTRL + Num 1 100 Perk Points CTRL + Num 2 Resistance Points @ Additional Notes @ About available cheats CTRL + Num 0 - 100.000 Money Go to your favourite shop, activate the option and sell some things... Thats it... CTRL + Num 1 - 100 Perk Points Open the perk menu activate the option and "buy" a perk... CTRL + Num 2 - Resistance Points Activate this option and you'll get the max. resistance points needed for the actual area...