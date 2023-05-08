Far Cry 5 v1.16 (+17 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 v1.16 (+17 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
         Far Cry 5 v1.16 +17 Trainer
                    Far Cry 5 v1.16 +17 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:............v1.16  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Date:.............05. May 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:..............................................FarCry5.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... 2068DBE735E742CD3E34084C4C2D32FF
       File:...............................................FC_m64.dll
       MD5 Hash:...................: 7E03334E7BECD6788FAD9EBC758326FB
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
                Num 0                    Unlimited Health
                Num 1                    Unlimited Armor
                Num 2                    Unlimited Stamina
                Num 3                    Unlimited Oxygen
                Num 4                    Unlimited Ammo
                Num 5                    Unlimited Throwables
                Num 6                    Unlimited Tools
                Num 7                    No Reload
                Num 8                    Unl. Syringe Duration
                Num 9                    No Crafting Requirements
            Num / (Divide)               Stealth Mode
            Num * (Multiply)             Unlock All Shop Items
            Num - (Subtract)             Unlimited Vehicle Ammo
            Num + (Add)                  Unbreakable Fishing Line
            CTRL + Num 0                 100.000 Money
            CTRL + Num 1                 100 Perk Points
            CTRL + Num 2                 Resistance Points
     @ Additional Notes  @
                       --->>> Virus Warnings <<<---
                First of all... I can't handle all possible
                antivirus programs so far out there.
                Some antivirus solution detects always a virus
                in my trainers. All of my trainers are packed
                and/or encrypted. On "www.virustotal.com" you can
                see that some scanners report it as xxx Packed.
                          About available cheats
                CTRL + Num 0 - 100.000 Money
                Go to your favourite shop, activate the option
                and sell some things... Thats it...
                CTRL + Num 1 - 100 Perk Points
                Open the perk menu activate the option and "buy"
                a perk...
                CTRL + Num 2 - Resistance Points
                Activate this option and you'll get the max.
                resistance points needed for the actual area...
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
