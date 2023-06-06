Far Cry Primal v1.3.3 (+16 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Far Cry Primal
June 6, 2023 - 4:01pm
  • PC

Far Cry Primal v1.3.3 (+16 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
                 Far Cry Primal v1.3.3 +16 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:...........v1.3.3  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.........Ubisoft UPlay  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............24. May 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:.............................................FCPrimal.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... 8EC18A6710AB3AE5E173FC1F8801F0FB
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @           @
                Num 0                       Unlimited Health
                Num 1                       Unlimited Stamina
                Num 2                       Unlimited Oxygen
                Num 3                       Max Warm
                Num 4                       Unlimited Ammo
                Num 5                       Unlimited Throwables
                Num 6                       Eternal Fire
                Num 7                       Get 50 Skillpoints
                Num 8                       Stealth Mode
                Num 9                       Instant Cooldown
                Num +                       Daytime + 1 Hour
                Num -                       Daytime - 1 Hour
             CTRL + Num 0                   Unlimited Resources
             CTRL + Num 1                   Super Sprint
             CTRL + Num 2                   Super Jump
             CTRL + Num 3                   Unlock Skills
     @ Additional Notes  @
                       --->>> Virus Warnings <<<---
                First of all... I can't handle all possible
                antivirus programs so far out there.
                Some antivirus solution detects always a virus
                in my trainers. All of my trainers are packed
                and/or encrypted. On "www.virustotal.com" you can
                see that some scanners report it as xxx Packed.
                          About available cheats
                Num 6 -  Eternal Fire
                With this option your mace, arrows or spears are
                burning and burning and burning and...
                Num 7 - Get 50 Skillpoints
                Activate it and open the skill window to see
                the effect...
                Num 8 - Stealth Mode
                This option is only working with enemys...
                Animals still can "see" you...
                Num 9 - Instant Cooldown
                When you've unlocked the owl with this option
                you doesn't have to wait to attack another enemy
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                                Donators
                                   sawen
              *If you want to be listed here... Let me know*
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 10/2021

