- PC
Far Cry Primal v1.3.3 (+16 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]
_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Far Cry Primal v1.3.3 +16 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:...........v1.3.3 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:.........Ubisoft UPlay Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:.............No Music Date:.............24. May 2023 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:.............................................FCPrimal.exe MD5 Hash:.................... 8EC18A6710AB3AE5E173FC1F8801F0FB Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 Unlimited Stamina Num 2 Unlimited Oxygen Num 3 Max Warm Num 4 Unlimited Ammo Num 5 Unlimited Throwables Num 6 Eternal Fire Num 7 Get 50 Skillpoints Num 8 Stealth Mode Num 9 Instant Cooldown Num + Daytime + 1 Hour Num - Daytime - 1 Hour CTRL + Num 0 Unlimited Resources CTRL + Num 1 Super Sprint CTRL + Num 2 Super Jump CTRL + Num 3 Unlock Skills @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Virus Warnings <<<--- First of all... I can't handle all possible antivirus programs so far out there. Some antivirus solution detects always a virus in my trainers. All of my trainers are packed and/or encrypted. On "www.virustotal.com" you can see that some scanners report it as xxx Packed. About available cheats Num 6 - Eternal Fire With this option your mace, arrows or spears are burning and burning and burning and... Num 7 - Get 50 Skillpoints Activate it and open the skill window to see the effect... Num 8 - Stealth Mode This option is only working with enemys... Animals still can "see" you... Num 9 - Instant Cooldown When you've unlocked the owl with this option you doesn't have to wait to attack another enemy @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Donators sawen *If you want to be listed here... Let me know* Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 10/2021
