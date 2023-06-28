- PC
Forever Skies v1.0.1 V3 (+36 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]
Unlock more options including updates for this Forever Skies Trainer
Forever Skies by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Energy NumPad2: Unlimited Stamina NumPad3: Unlimited Health NumPad4: No Hunger NumPad5: No Thirst NumPad6: x2 Item Gain NumPad7: Unlimited Items NumPad8: Increase Player Speed NumPad9: Decrease Player Speed Multiply: Set Normal Player Speed Add: Increase Jump Height Subtract: Decrease Jump Height Decimal: Set Normal Jump Height Divide: Decrease Gravity F1: Increase Gravity F2: Set Normal Gravity # Enemies F3: Decrease Enemy Speed F4: Increase Enemy Speed F5: Freeze Enemies F6: Set Normal Enemy Speed # Teleport F7: Save Position Slot 1 F8: Save Position Slot 2 F9: Save Position Slot 3 F10: Save Position Slot 4 F11: Save Position Slot 5 F12: Restore Position Slot 1 F13: Restore Position Slot 2 F14: Restore Position Slot 3 F15: Restore Position Slot 4 F16: Restore Position Slot 5 # Game F17: Game Speed Notes ------------------------------------------------------- ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com
We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility. Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .
Add new comment