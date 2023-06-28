Forever Skies v1.0.1 V3 (+36 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Forever Skies by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Energy NumPad2: Unlimited Stamina NumPad3: Unlimited Health NumPad4: No Hunger NumPad5: No Thirst NumPad6: x2 Item Gain NumPad7: Unlimited Items NumPad8: Increase Player Speed NumPad9: Decrease Player Speed Multiply: Set Normal Player Speed Add: Increase Jump Height Subtract: Decrease Jump Height Decimal: Set Normal Jump Height Divide: Decrease Gravity F1: Increase Gravity F2: Set Normal Gravity # Enemies F3: Decrease Enemy Speed F4: Increase Enemy Speed F5: Freeze Enemies F6: Set Normal Enemy Speed # Teleport F7: Save Position Slot 1 F8: Save Position Slot 2 F9: Save Position Slot 3 F10: Save Position Slot 4 F11: Save Position Slot 5 F12: Restore Position Slot 1 F13: Restore Position Slot 2 F14: Restore Position Slot 3 F15: Restore Position Slot 4 F16: Restore Position Slot 5 # Game F17: Game Speed Notes ------------------------------------------------------- ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com