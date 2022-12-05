Ghost Song v1.1.8 (+12 Trainer) [FutureX]

Rate

Total votes: 6
60
December 5, 2022 - 9:29am
  • PC

Ghost Song v1.1.8 (+12 Trainer) [FutureX]

Text file description: 
Ghost Song v1.1.8 Plus +12 Trainer
___Hotkeys & Effects____
HOME            Active Trainer
Numpad1         Infinite Health
Numpad2         Infinite Energy
Numpad3         No Blaster Heat
Numpad4         Infinite Stamina
Numpad5         Player: Super Movement
Numpad6         Player: Super Jump
Numpad7         One Hit/Fast Kill
Numpad8         Unlock Fast Travel
Numpad9         Infinite NanoGel
TELEPORT:
F1              Save Location
F2              Teleport
F3              Undo Teleport
CTRL+1          Game: Super Speed
CTRL+2          Game: Slow Motion
Enjoy!
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__
Uploaded by FutureX
****://futurexgame.com
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__

Download

More Ghost Song Trainers

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment