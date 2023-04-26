GHOSTWARE: Arena of the Dead v12.04.2023 (+10 Trainer) [FutureX]

April 26, 2023 - 7:53pm
  • PC

GHOSTWARE: Arena of the Dead v12.04.2023 (+10 Trainer) [FutureX]

Text file description: 
GHOSTWARE: Arena of the Dead v20230412 Plus +10 Trainer
___Hotkeys & Effects____
HOME         Active Trainer
Numpad1      Infinite Health + Armor
Numpad2      Weapon: No Reload
Numpad3      Ability: No Cooldown
Numpad4      Player: Super Speed
Numpad5      Player: Super Jump
Numpad6      Player: Infinite Jump
Numpad7      One Hit/Fast Kill
Numpad8      Game: Super Speed
Numpad9      Game: Slow Motion
TELEPORT:
F1           Save Location
F2           Teleport
F3           Undo Teleport
Enjoy!
Uploaded by FutureX
