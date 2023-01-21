Grand Theft Auto V v1.0.2802.0 (+12 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

January 21, 2023 - 9:07am
  PC

Grand Theft Auto V v1.0.2802.0 (+12 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
            Grand Theft Auto V v1.0.2802.0 +12 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:......v1.0.2802.0  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Win 10 x64
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............09. May 2022
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:.................................................GTA5.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... E008481C528D1A9573D713F3479D7016
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @           @
                Num 0                   Unlimited Health
                Num 1                   Unlimited Armor
                Num 2                   Unlimited Breath
                Num 3                   Unlimited Ammo
                Num 4                   No Reload
                Num 5                   Unl. Special Ability
                Num 6                   Zero Wanted Level
                Num 7                   +100.000 Money (Franklin)
                Num 8                   +100.000 Money (Michael)
                Num 9                   +100.000 Money (Tevor)
                Num *                   Change Weather
                Num -                   -1 Hour
                Num +                   +1 Hour
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
                Num 4 - No Reload
                If you activate this cheat you have to activate
                "Unlimited Ammo" too otherwise it will still
                counts the ammo down...
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                                Donators
                                   sawen
              *If you want to be listed here... Let me know*
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 10/2021

