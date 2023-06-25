Grand Theft Auto V v1.0.2944.0 (+12 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V

Rate

Total votes: 2
80
June 25, 2023 - 3:45pm
  • PC

Grand Theft Auto V v1.0.2944.0 (+12 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
            Grand Theft Auto V v1.0.2944.0 +12 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:......v1.0.2944.0  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............14. Jun 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:.................................................GTA5.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... 0FC966ACFB00C0068F94EF0C47B4E2F6
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @           @
                Num 0                   Unlimited Health
                Num 1                   Unlimited Armor
                Num 2                   Unlimited Breath
                Num 3                   Unlimited Ammo
                Num 4                   No Reload
                Num 5                   Unl. Special Ability
                Num 6                   Zero Wanted Level
                Num 7                   +100.000 Money (Franklin)
                Num 8                   +100.000 Money (Michael)
                Num 9                   +100.000 Money (Tevor)
                Num *                   Change Weather
                Num -                   -1 Hour
                Num +                   +1 Hour
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
                Num 4 - No Reload
                If you activate this cheat you have to activate
                "Unlimited Ammo" too otherwise it will still
                counts the ammo down...
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                                Donators
                                   sawen
              *If you want to be listed here... Let me know*
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 10/2021

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

More Grand Theft Auto V Trainers

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment