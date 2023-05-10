Half-Life: Alyx v1.5.4 (+4 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

May 10, 2023 - 4:55pm
Half-Life: Alyx v1.5.4 (+4 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
            Half Life - Alyx NoVR Mod v1.5.4 +4 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:v1.5.4 (NoVR Mod)  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:..............ElAmigos  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:..........No Chiptune  Date:.............28. Apr 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:.................................................hlvr.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... E4FB4D443B1494FA5E579F2BFD477C4C
       File:...............................................server.dll
       MD5 Hash:...................: 48B0C73B67AB9823A956C621E34CCFCE
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                    Unlimited Health
                Num 1                    Unlimited Ammo
                Num 2                    No Reload
                Num 3                    Get 1.000 Polymere
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
             This Trainer is written for the NoVR Mod
             (Update #7) from "GB_2 Development Team"...
                          About available cheats
             Num 3 - Get 1.000 Polymere
             Activate this Cheat and pick up some polymere
             to see the effect...
