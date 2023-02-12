JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R v1.0-v20230130 (+15 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Rate

Total votes: 9
80
February 12, 2023 - 3:59pm
  • PC

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R v1.0-v20230130 (+15 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1 - Infinite Health
Num 2 - Max Heart Heat Gauge
Num 3 - Max Defense Gauge
Num 4 - Infinite Assists
Num 5 - Instant Assist Cooldown
Num 6 - Max Combo
Num 7 - Set Player Speed
Num 8 - Set Opponent Speed
Num 9 - Empty Opponent's Heart Heat Gauge
Num 0 - Empty Opponent's Defense Gauge
Ctrl+Num 1 - One Hit Kills
Ctrl+Num 2 - Damage Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 3 - Defense Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 4 - Freeze Battle Timer
Ctrl+Num 5 - Edit Money This game uses EasyAntiCheat protection, in order to launch this game without EAC, please follow these instructions:



1. Copy "start_protected_game.exe" to game's root folder (the folder where ASBR.exe is located).

2. Start the game.





==================================================================================================================



>k8nbO(uEasyAntiCheatS\O
_ObO(uO9ehVy(uEAC	cgqNNekL8nb



1. 
Y6R"start_protected_game.exe"0R8nbvU_-NvASBR.exe(WTN*NvU_	0

2. L8nb

Download

More JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trainers

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment