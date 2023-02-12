JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R v1.0-v20230130 (+15 Trainer) [FLiNG]

OPTIONS Num 1 - Infinite Health Num 2 - Max Heart Heat Gauge Num 3 - Max Defense Gauge Num 4 - Infinite Assists Num 5 - Instant Assist Cooldown Num 6 - Max Combo Num 7 - Set Player Speed Num 8 - Set Opponent Speed Num 9 - Empty Opponent's Heart Heat Gauge Num 0 - Empty Opponent's Defense Gauge Ctrl+Num 1 - One Hit Kills Ctrl+Num 2 - Damage Multiplier Ctrl+Num 3 - Defense Multiplier Ctrl+Num 4 - Freeze Battle Timer Ctrl+Num 5 - Edit Money This game uses EasyAntiCheat protection, in order to launch this game without EAC, please follow these instructions: 1. Copy "start_protected_game.exe" to game's root folder (the folder where ASBR.exe is located). 2. Start the game. ================================================================================================================== >k8nbO(uEasyAntiCheatS\O _ObO(uO9ehVy(uEAC cgqNNekL8nb 1. Y6R"start_protected_game.exe"0R8nbvU_-NvASBR.exe(WTN*NvU_ 0 2. L8nb