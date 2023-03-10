Killer Instinct: Trainer +16 v24.02.2023 (+16 Trainer) [FutureX]

Rate

Total votes: 5
20
March 10, 2023 - 4:25pm
  • PC

Killer Instinct: Trainer +16 v24.02.2023 (+16 Trainer) [FutureX]

Text file description: 
Killer Instinct v20230224 Plus +16 Trainer
___Hotkeys & Effects____
HOME         Active Trainer
Numpad1      Infinite Health
Numpad2      Infinite Shield
Numpad3      Infinite Shadow
Numpad4      Max Combo Hits
Numpad5      Player: Super Movement
Numpad6      Player: Super Jump
Numpad7      Mega Experience (1000x) / Fast Level-Up
Numpad8      Freeze Match Timer
Numpad9      One Hit/Fast Kill
Numpad0      Freeze Opponent (Can't move)
Ctrl+1       Opponent: Empty Shield
Ctrl+2       Opponent: Empty Shadow
Ctrl+3       Opponent: No Combo
Ctrl+4       Infinite Ammo
Ctrl+5       Infinite Arrow
Ctrl+6       Infinite Sticky
Enjoy!
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__
Uploaded by FutureX
****://futurexgame.com
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment