Minecraft Legends (+5 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Minecraft Legends
April 19, 2023 - 5:14pm
Text file description: 
Activating this trainer
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
# Resources
	 NumPad1: Buildings Cost No Supplies
	 NumPad2: Mega Resources On Build
# Player Team
	 NumPad3: Super Health
	 NumPad4: Super Combat
# Gameplay
	 NumPad5: Game Speed
Notes
Probably best to not use ANY options until you have been in combat and gathered some resources during the initial tutorial part of the game.
Super Health:
Toggle this on and then toggle on Super Combat.  Your team will get no damage and many of the enemies and their buildings will take massive damage.
Super Combat:
Make sure Super Health is on.
Mute Hotkeys:
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
Requirements:
Requirements:
Aurora: cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
