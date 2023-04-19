Minecraft Legends (+5 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Minecraft Legends by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Resources NumPad1: Buildings Cost No Supplies NumPad2: Mega Resources On Build # Player Team NumPad3: Super Health NumPad4: Super Combat # Gameplay NumPad5: Game Speed Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Probably best to not use ANY options until you have been in combat and gathered some resources during the initial tutorial part of the game. Super Health: Toggle this on and then toggle on Super Combat. Your team will get no damage and many of the enemies and their buildings will take massive damage. Super Combat: Make sure Super Health is on. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com