No Man's Sky v4.23 (+22 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

No Man's Sky

Rate

Total votes: 12
20
May 8, 2023 - 3:30am
  • PC

No Man's Sky v4.23 (+22 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
           No Man's Sky - Interceptor v4.23 +22 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:............v4.23  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............24. Apr 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:..................................................NMS.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... F583A20C122FFB0710D2FB231DC6565C
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @           @
                Num 0                  Unlimited Health
                Num 1                  Unlimited Life Support
                Num 2                  Ignore Environment Effects
                Num 3                  Unlimited Sprint
                Num 4                  Unlimited Jetpack
                Num 5                  Unlimited Multitool Energy
                Num 6                  Freeze Secondary Ammo
                Num 7                  No Reload
                Num 8                  No Overheating
                Num 9                  Unlimited Scanner
            CTRL + Num 0               Unlimited Ship Fuel
            CTRL + Num 1               Decode All Words
            CTRL + Num 2               Bypass All Locks
            CTRL + Num 3               Set Items to Maximum
            CTRL + Num 4               No Crafting Requirements
            CTRL + Num 5               +10.000.000 Units
            CTRL + Num 6               +500 Nanites
            CTRL + Num 7               +100 Quicksilver
            CTRL + Num 8               +10 Recovered Data
           Num / (Divide)              Unlock Technology Recipes
          Num * (Multiply)             Unlock Product Recipes
            Num + (Add)                Walk Speed Multiplier
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
             CTRL + Num 0 - Unlimited Ship Fuel
             This option works for the hyperdrive, impulseengine
             and the launch thrusters...
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 04/2021

Download

More No Man's Sky Trainers

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment