Octopath Traveler II (+29 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Health NumPad2: Unlimited SP NumPad3: Unlimited Money NumPad4: Unlimited Items NumPad5: Unlimited XP NumPad6: Unlimited JP NumPad7: Increase Player Speed NumPad8: Decrease Player Speed NumPad9: Set Normal Player Speed # Enemies Multiply: Easy Kills Add: Decrease Enemy Speed Subtract: Increase Enemy Speed Decimal: Freeze Enemies Divide: Set Normal Enemy Speed # Player Teleport F1: Save Position Slot 1 F2: Save Position Slot 2 F3: Save Position Slot 3 F4: Save Position Slot 4 F5: Save Position Slot 5 F6: Restore Position Slot 1 F7: Restore Position Slot 2 F8: Restore Position Slot 3 F9: Restore Position Slot 4 F10: Restore Position Slot 5 # Game F11: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Money Player Level Player XP Player JP Notes ------------------------------------------------------- ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp