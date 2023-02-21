The Settlers: New Allies (+11 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

February 21, 2023 - 2:02pm
  • PC

Text file description: 
The Settlers New Allies by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Resources
	 NumPad1: Mega Resources
# Forces
	 NumPad2: Invincible Main Base
	 NumPad3: Invincible Buildings and Units
	 NumPad4: Super Military
	 NumPad5: Invincible Engineers
# Enemies
	 NumPad6: Super Damage
# Mouse Over Unit
	 NumPad7: Super Health
	 NumPad8: Weak Health
# Gameplay
	 NumPad9: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Mouse Over Unit
	 Health
	 Max Health
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Game has anticheats and some other things that may cause it to crash.  So SAVE OFTEN.
Mega Resources:
The best way to use this is to TOGGLE ON once the game STARTS.  Then wait for the values to change visually in the game, then TOGGLE BACK OFF, then SAVE your game, then LOAD it.  You will permanently have plenty of resources.
Invincible Main Base:
Toggle on and your main base cannot be defeated.
Invincible Buildings and Units:
Toggle on and all of your military units and buildings are protected.
Super Military:
Invincible Engineers:
They cannot be killed.
Super Health:
Weak Health:
Mouse over the unit or building and press key to change the health.
Game Speed:
Game may detect if you use this and crash on loading of next mission.  Probably best to use it in missions, then toggle back off before missions end.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Support:
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
Download

