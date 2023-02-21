The Settlers: New Allies (+11 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

The Settlers New Allies by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Resources NumPad1: Mega Resources # Forces NumPad2: Invincible Main Base NumPad3: Invincible Buildings and Units NumPad4: Super Military NumPad5: Invincible Engineers # Enemies NumPad6: Super Damage # Mouse Over Unit NumPad7: Super Health NumPad8: Weak Health # Gameplay NumPad9: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Mouse Over Unit Health Max Health Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Game has anticheats and some other things that may cause it to crash. So SAVE OFTEN. Mega Resources: The best way to use this is to TOGGLE ON once the game STARTS. Then wait for the values to change visually in the game, then TOGGLE BACK OFF, then SAVE your game, then LOAD it. You will permanently have plenty of resources. Invincible Main Base: Toggle on and your main base cannot be defeated. Invincible Buildings and Units: Toggle on and all of your military units and buildings are protected. Super Military: Invincible Engineers: They cannot be killed. Super Health: Weak Health: Mouse over the unit or building and press key to change the health. Game Speed: Game may detect if you use this and crash on loading of next mission. Probably best to use it in missions, then toggle back off before missions end. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com