Shadow of the Tomb Raider v1.0.4880.0 (+8 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

January 7, 2023 - 3:15pm
Text file description: 
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
         Shadow of the Tomb Raider v1.0.488.0 +8 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:.......v1.0.488.0  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:......Epic Games Store  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............19. Dec 2022
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:................................................SOTTR.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... ED0273E9F68879AC32727377DD0805E3
              Windows 7 Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                       Unlimited Health
                Num 1                       Unlimited Ammo
                Num 2                       No Reload
                Num 3                       Unl. Resources/Items
                Num 4                       60.000 Money
                Num 5                       Super Jump
                Num 6                       Get 100 Skillpoints
                Num 7                       Stealth Mode
     @ Additional Notes  @
                       --->>> Virus Warnings <<<---
                First of all... I can't handle all possible
                antivirus programs so far out there.
                Some antivirus solution detects always a virus
                in my trainers. All of my trainers are packed
                and/or encrypted. On "www.virustotal.com" you can
                see that some scanners report it as xxx Packed.
                          About available cheats
                 --->>> No additional infos needed <<<---
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 09/2018

