Shadow of the Tomb Raider v1.0.4880.0 (+8 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Shadow of the Tomb Raider v1.0.488.0 +8 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:.......v1.0.488.0 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:......Epic Games Store Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:.............No Music Date:.............19. Dec 2022 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:................................................SOTTR.exe MD5 Hash:.................... ED0273E9F68879AC32727377DD0805E3 Windows 7 Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 Unlimited Ammo Num 2 No Reload Num 3 Unl. Resources/Items Num 4 60.000 Money Num 5 Super Jump Num 6 Get 100 Skillpoints Num 7 Stealth Mode @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Virus Warnings <<<--- First of all... I can't handle all possible antivirus programs so far out there. Some antivirus solution detects always a virus in my trainers. All of my trainers are packed and/or encrypted. On "www.virustotal.com" you can see that some scanners report it as xxx Packed. About available cheats --->>> No additional infos needed <<<--- @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 09/2018