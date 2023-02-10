SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (+27 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

February 10, 2023
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (+27 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Text file description: 
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Increase Player Speed
	 NumPad3: Decrease Player Speed
	 NumPad4: Set Normal Player Speed
	 NumPad5: Increase Jump Height
	 NumPad6: Decrease Jump Height
	 NumPad7: Set Normal Jump Height
	 NumPad8: Decrease Gravity
	 NumPad9: Increase Gravity
	 Multiply: Set Normal Gravity
# Enemy
	 Add: 1 Hit Kill
	 Subtract: Decrease Enemy Speed
	 Decimal: Increase Enemy Speed
	 Divide: Freeze Enemies
	 F1: Set Normal Enemy Speed
# Player Teleport
	 F2: Save Position Slot 1
	 F3: Save Position Slot 2
	 F4: Save Position Slot 3
	 F5: Save Position Slot 4
	 F6: Save Position Slot 5
	 F7: Restore Position Slot 1
	 F8: Restore Position Slot 2
	 F9: Restore Position Slot 3
	 F10: Restore Position Slot 4
	 F11: Restore Position Slot 5
# Game
	 F12: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 Jelly Beans
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

