SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (+27 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.

Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
NumPad1: Unlimited Health
NumPad2: Increase Player Speed
NumPad3: Decrease Player Speed
NumPad4: Set Normal Player Speed
NumPad5: Increase Jump Height
NumPad6: Decrease Jump Height
NumPad7: Set Normal Jump Height
NumPad8: Decrease Gravity
NumPad9: Increase Gravity
Multiply: Set Normal Gravity

# Enemy
Add: 1 Hit Kill
Subtract: Decrease Enemy Speed
Decimal: Increase Enemy Speed
Divide: Freeze Enemies
F1: Set Normal Enemy Speed

# Player Teleport
F2: Save Position Slot 1
F3: Save Position Slot 2
F4: Save Position Slot 3
F5: Save Position Slot 4
F6: Save Position Slot 5
F7: Restore Position Slot 1
F8: Restore Position Slot 2
F9: Restore Position Slot 3
F10: Restore Position Slot 4
F11: Restore Position Slot 5

# Game
F12: Game Speed

Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
Jelly Beans

Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want
to mute to 'NONE'.