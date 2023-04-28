Star Wars Jedi: Survivor v2 (+14 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

STAR WARS Jedi Survivor by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Health NumPad2: Super Health NumPad3: God Mode # Saber NumPad4: Unlimited Saber Stamina # Powers NumPad5: Unlimited Force Meter NumPad6: Unlimited Force Slow Meter # Enemies NumPad7: Easy Break Shields NumPad8: Weak Enemies # Gameplay NumPad9: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Stats Max Health Health # Player Progression Level Skill Points Experience Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Super Health: Gives you super high health. God Mode: Most attacks go through you or are ignored. Easy Break Shields: Some enemies have a meter that has to be knocked down before they take damage. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com