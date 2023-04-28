Star Wars Jedi: Survivor v2 (+14 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Rate

Total votes: 1
60
April 28, 2023 - 10:35am
  • PC

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (+14 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Trainer

Text file description: 
STAR WARS Jedi Survivor by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Super Health
	 NumPad3: God Mode
# Saber
	 NumPad4: Unlimited Saber Stamina
# Powers
	 NumPad5: Unlimited Force Meter
	 NumPad6: Unlimited Force Slow Meter
# Enemies
	 NumPad7: Easy Break Shields
	 NumPad8: Weak Enemies
# Gameplay
	 NumPad9: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Stats
	 Max Health
	 Health
# Player Progression
	 Level
	 Skill Points
	 Experience
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Super Health:
Gives you super high health.
God Mode:
Most attacks go through you or are ignored.
Easy Break Shields:
Some enemies have a meter that has to be knocked down before they take damage.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment