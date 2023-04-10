Final gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is full of enemies

The final gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been released, and it highlights the tough time Cal Kestis has had surviving as a Jedi under the Galactic Empire. Narrated by Cere Junda, Cal’s Jedi mentor, the trailer documents the many, many struggles Cal faces throughout the course of the new game, and includes scenes from fights against a wide variety of popular Star Wars enemies, such as stormtroopers and Droidekas. Fans will likely also be particularly interested to see the return of favorite planet-wide city Coruscant.

As befits a gameplay trailer, the majority of the almost two minute runtime is focused on in-engine gameplay without any UI elements, with a few moments that are clearly pre-rendered, including Cal throwing a stormtrooper from a speeder bike into a passing TIE Fighter, and Force pulling an enemy pilot from an AT-ST walker. But there are some great new moments that signal gameplay to savor in the game, like the combat in a speeder bike sequence and, of course, a clash with a massive Rancor.

The trailer has been released alongside an interview with the game’s director, Respawn's Stig Asmussen, where he explains how the game will be focusing a lot more on Cal’s relationship with his companions, particularly where combat is concerned.

"It's really about experiencing how Cal and his companions—like Bode Akuna, like Merrin—fight side by side together, how they solve puzzles, and negotiate the different planets that they're traveling to. A lot of what we've shown so far, there's these cinematic flourishes, like take downs, that you see in regards to combat. But I will highlight that there's also assist mechanisms that the player can use to kind of call upon their friends in the heat of battle with a button tap, and these unleash special attacks. We've got it limited with a cool down, but using these types of buddy tools will help the players negotiate tricky scenarios in combat”.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is due to release on April 28 for Windows, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S, so there’s still a fair amount of time left before you’re able to fully dive into the world of Star Wars again.