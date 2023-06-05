Street Fighter 6 v1.0001.000 V3 (+14 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Street Fighter 6 by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Rounds NumPad1: Freeze Round Timer # Combatants NumPad2: God Mode Red NumPad3: Weak Player Red NumPad4: God Mode Blue NumPad5: Weak Player Blue Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Progression Level XP Current HP Max HP Punch Strength Kick Strength Throw Strength Unique Attack Strength Defense Notes ------------------------------------------------------- This is yet another game that is filled with anticheats. We did the best we could to make the trainer invisible to the game. Note that the trainer is for OFFLINE modes, probably best not to log in. God Mode Red: Make sure you turn on appropriate options for where your player and enemies are. Generally the LEFT side of the screen starting position is RED, and the RIGHT side is BLUE. Your character may end up on left or right side, depending on where the game decides to put you, so turn on or off the appropriate options to affect characters in the game. Level: Some values in Player Progression will reset at level up or after missions or battles. They are temporary but can be set BEFORE entering battles to help. Level and Experience can be modified and earning more will lock it in. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com