Sword and Fairy 7 Together Forever (+13 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Text file description: 
Sword and Fairy Together Forever by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: God Mode
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad3: Unlimited Mana
	 NumPad4: Unlimited Jumps
# Enemies
	 NumPad5: Super Damage
# Gameplay
	 NumPad6: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Stats
	 Current HP
	 Max HP
	 Current Mana
	 Max Mana
	 Level
	 Experience
# Currency
	 Coins
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Player Stats' Level:
Player Stats' Experience:
Stats Reset when Player Levels Up.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Support:
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
