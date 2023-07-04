theHunter: Call of the Wild v2546982 Steam & Epic (+17 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

theHunter: Call of the Wild

July 4, 2023
  • PC

theHunter: Call of the Wild v2546982 Steam & Epic (+17 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
                 The Hunter v2546982 +17 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:.........v2546982  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............26. Jun 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:......................................theHunterCotW_F.exe
       MD5 Hash:...................: 4C3354C0143CAE38F2AD499F302E97BA
         Windows 7 Improved Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @           @
                Num 0                      Unlimited Health
                Num 1                      Unlimited Ammo
                Num 2                      No Reload
                Num 3                      +5.000 Money
                Num 4                      Max. Experience Points
                Num 5                      +1 Skill Point
                Num 6                      +1 Perk Point
                Num 7                      100.000 Rifle Points
                Num 8                      100.000 Handgun Points
                Num 9                      100.000 Shotgun Points
                Num *                      100.000 Bow Points
                Num -                      Daytime - 1 Hour
                Num +                      Daytime + 1 Hour
            CTRL + Num 0                   Super Speed
            CTRL + Num 1                   Animals Stay Spotted
            CTRL + Num 2                   Always Relaxed Animals
            CTRL + Num 3                   Stop Animals
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 04/2021

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

