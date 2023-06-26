Trepang2 v2168 (+14 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

June 26, 2023
Trepang2 v2168 (+14 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Trepang2 Trainer

Text file description: 
Trepang 2 by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: God Mode
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad3: Unlimited Armor
	 NumPad4: Unlimited Stamina
	 NumPad5: Unlimited Focus
	 NumPad6: Unlimited Jumps
# Cloak
	 NumPad7: Unlimited Cloak
	 NumPad8: Fast Cloak Reset
	 NumPad9: Allow Cloak While Shooting
# Weapons
	 Multiply: Unlimited Ammo
	 Add: No Reload
# Items
	 Subtract: Unlimited Grenades
# Enemies
	 Decimal: Super Damage
# Gameplay
	 Divide: Game Speed
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

