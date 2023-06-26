- PC
Trepang2 v2168 (+14 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]
Trepang 2 by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: God Mode NumPad2: Unlimited Health NumPad3: Unlimited Armor NumPad4: Unlimited Stamina NumPad5: Unlimited Focus NumPad6: Unlimited Jumps # Cloak NumPad7: Unlimited Cloak NumPad8: Fast Cloak Reset NumPad9: Allow Cloak While Shooting # Weapons Multiply: Unlimited Ammo Add: No Reload # Items Subtract: Unlimited Grenades # Enemies Decimal: Super Damage # Gameplay Divide: Game Speed Notes ------------------------------------------------------- ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com
