June 29, 2023 - 5:39pm
  • PC

Trepang2 b2168 (+22 Trainer) [FutureX]

Text file description: 
Trepang2 Build:2168 Plus +22 Trainer
___Hotkeys & Effects____
HOME         Active Trainer
Numpad1      Infinite Health
Numpad2      Infinite Armor
Numpad3      Infinite Stamina
Numpad4      Infinite Ammo
Numpad5      Weapon: No Reload
Numpad6      Weapon: No Spread
Numpad7      Weapon: No Recoil
Numpad8      Weapon: Rapid Fire
Numpad9      Player: Set FoV
Numpad0      Infinite Grenades/Throwables
Ctrl+1       Instant Focus
Ctrl+2       Instant Cloak
Ctrl+3       Player: Super Speed
Ctrl+4       Player: Super Jump (1x)
Ctrl+5       Player: Super Jump (2x)
Ctrl+6       Player: Infinite Jump
Ctrl+7       One Hit/Fast Kill
Ctrl+8       Stealth/Ghost Mode
Ctrl+9       Infinite Money
TELEPORT:
F1           Save Location
F2           Teleport
F3           Undo Teleport
Ctrl+F4      Game: Super Speed
Ctrl+F5      Game: Slow Motion
Enjoy!
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__
Uploaded by FutureX
****://futurexgame.com
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

