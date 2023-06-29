Wartales v2023.06.27 (+16 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Wartales
Wartales
Wartales
Wartales

Rate

Total votes: 3
40
June 29, 2023 - 5:40pm
  • PC

Wartales v2023.06.27 (+16 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1 - God Mode
Num 2 - No Fatigue
Num 3 - Zero Suspicion
Num 4 - Unlimited Run Duration
Num 5 - Edit Skill Points
Num 6 - Super Carrying Capacity
Num 7 - Unlimited XP
Num 8 - XP Multiplier
Num 9 - Set Game Speed
Num 0 - Super Damage/One Hit Kills
Num . - Damage Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 1 - Edit Gold
Ctrl+Num 2 - Edit Influence
Ctrl+Num 3 - Edit Valor Points
Ctrl+Num 4 - Edit Knowledge Points
Ctrl+Num 5 - Set Mouse Hover Item Amount

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

More Wartales Trainers

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment