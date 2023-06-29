June 29, 2023 - 5:40pm
- PC
Wartales v2023.06.27 (+16 Trainer) [FLiNG]
Text file description:
OPTIONS Num 1 - God Mode Num 2 - No Fatigue Num 3 - Zero Suspicion Num 4 - Unlimited Run Duration Num 5 - Edit Skill Points Num 6 - Super Carrying Capacity Num 7 - Unlimited XP Num 8 - XP Multiplier Num 9 - Set Game Speed Num 0 - Super Damage/One Hit Kills Num . - Damage Multiplier Ctrl+Num 1 - Edit Gold Ctrl+Num 2 - Edit Influence Ctrl+Num 3 - Edit Valor Points Ctrl+Num 4 - Edit Knowledge Points Ctrl+Num 5 - Set Mouse Hover Item Amount
We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility. Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .
Add new comment