Wolfenstein: Youngblood v1.0.7.351 (+13 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

June 5, 2023 - 3:32pm
Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
           Wolfenstein Youngblood v1.0.7.351 +13 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:.......v1.0.7.351  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:..........No Chiptune  Date:.............13. Apr 2022
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:.....................................Youngblood_x64vk.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... C3F62E8E807A301BE63E3CCA1EBBFA4E
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                    Unlimited Health
                Num 1                    One Hit Kill
                Num 2                    Unlimited Armor
                Num 3                    Unlimited Ammo
                Num 4                    No Reload
                Num 5                    Unlimited Stealth Energy
                Num 6                    +500 Silver Coins
                Num 7                    +10 Skill Points
                Num 8                    Unlimited Double Jumps
                Num 9                    Stealth Mode
                         Classic Wolfenstein Game
               You can play the classic wolfenstein game right
               in the catacombs...
           Num * (Multiply)              Unlimited Health
           Num - (Subtract)              Unlimited Lives
             Num + (Add)                 Unlimited Ammo
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                                Donators
                                   sawen
              *If you want to be listed here... Let me know*
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 10/2021

