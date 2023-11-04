Achilles: Legends Untold Launch Trailer

Game available at: https://linktr.ee/darkpointgames

Rewrite the myth of Achilles – the mighty Greek warrior and the commander of brave Myrmidons. After the War of Troy, you return to Greece and find your homeland plunged into chaos. The story takes you through the diverse locations of ancient Mycenae. You will learn how to cope with your new nature and become the one who can save the mortal world from impending doom.

Achilles: Legends Untold offers a brand-new experience to the ARPG genre. Jump straight into the action in a dynamic, combat-focused gameplay where every fight provides a unique challenge. Watch your opponents and memorize their moves to defeat them.

Customize your play style by combining skills and weapons of choice. Decimate your foes with a two-handed sword, call upon gods’ powers to cause havoc in their ranks, or shower them with petards before taking a direct approach.

Achilles: Legends Untold is available now on Steam and Epic Game Store, and on Xbox Series S|X and Playstation 5 at full release.