Aliens: Fireteam Elite Pre-order Trailer

Pre-order any edition of Aliens: Fireteam Elite and receive the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes the Bandana Head Accessory, Digital Red Weapon Camo, 3 Weapon Decals, and Chestburster Emote.

Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat.

Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as you and your fireteam desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear, and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience.