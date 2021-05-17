Assassin's Creed Valhalla Expansion 1: Wrath Of The Druids Trailer



May 17, 2021 - 4:44pm
  • PC
  • Console
  • Playstation 4
  • Xbox One

Discover a land in the grip of ancient cults and shadowy mysticism as you voyage to Ireland in this first expansion of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Embark on a perilous mission to unite the warring factions behind Ireland's High King. Unravel a nefarious plot by a mysterious druidic cult threatening to take control of Ireland. Can you withstand the Wrath of the Druids?

Available from 13th May with Season Pass or as Stand-Alone.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation®4 system, PlayStation®5, Epic Games, Uplay & Stadia.

