Atari Mania is Coming This Summer! Trailer

Experience the microgame madness that is Atari Mania!

You are the Caretaker of the Atari Vault, the storehouse of classic Atari games. One night, a dead pixel appears and soon enough, all heck breaks loose!!

Over 150 wild microgames spanning the breadth of the Atari catalog from Asteroids to Yars' Revenge. You’ll fight back Centipedes with a Pong paddle while the iconic Adventure dragon hunts you down!

Excited for the game and wanna tell our staff and your fellow players about it? Or maybe you just wanna stay up to date with Atari's games? The best way to do so is to join our official Discord server:

https://discord.gg/nbSURTHANF