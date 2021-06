Covered in blood? That’s considered a badge of honor these days. It’s kind of an apocalypse thing. Check out the first look at Back 4 Blood’s PvP mode, Swarm!

On October 12, 2021, Back 4 Blood brings you face-to-face with a new apocalypse on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Consoles, PS5, PS4, and PC.

Back 4 Blood will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch via Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Consoles, as well as Windows 10 PC.