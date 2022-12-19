Blacktail Launch Trailer

Play BLACKTAIL now!

Available on PC, Xbox X|S and PlayStation 5, the eerie woods of BLACKTAIL are now wide awake with a dark and poignant tale for you to set in motion. Let the Launch Trailer lead you down the forest path and start your adventure!

BLACKTAIL retells the myth of Baba Yaga. You play as Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from a medieval Slavic settlement. Unravel your own mystery as you track down living memories of your past that have returned as foul, walking spirits.

On top of mastering your trusty bow, broom and gauntlet to engage in thrilling boss fights, you’ll also craft arrows and brew elixirs, hunt wild game, and gather resources to improve your abilities, shape your playstyle and survive the ominous environment.

Deep in the woods, every choice matters. Choose whether you’ll be a good or evil witch, deciding the fate of the land and its inhabitants, and witness the impact your decisions have on your skills through BLACKTAIL’s Morality system.