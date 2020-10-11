Blaston Oculus Quest Trailer

Do you have what it takes to be the last champion standing in Resolution Games’ fiercely competitive VR dueling game?

Within the slow motion bullet-hell of Blaston, you continuously dodge, duck and dive to evade incoming attacks from your opponent in this PvP combat game that combines skill, strategy and speed with an incredible arsenal of futuristic high-tech weapons.

Unleash the same or more on your opponent while remaining hyper aware of the confines of your gladiator-like jousting platform just a stone’s throw away from your opponent. Most importantly, Never. Stay. Still.