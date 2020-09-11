Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Reveal Trailer

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer features signature Black Ops combat and fast-paced battles by land, sea, and air. Engage in deniable operations with all new and fan-favorite modes and maps from locations all over the globe.

Black Ops Cold War features a fully-connected Multiplayer experience with cross-play, cross-gen, and cross-progression support for the entire community.

This is the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer.