Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Reveal Trailer

September 11, 2020 - 3:30pm
- PC
- Console
- Playstation 4
- Xbox One
Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer features signature Black Ops combat and fast-paced battles by land, sea, and air. Engage in deniable operations with all new and fan-favorite modes and maps from locations all over the globe.
Black Ops Cold War features a fully-connected Multiplayer experience with cross-play, cross-gen, and cross-progression support for the entire community.
This is the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer.
