Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Reveal Trailer



September 11, 2020
  • PC
  • Console
  • Playstation 4
  • Xbox One

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer features signature Black Ops combat and fast-paced battles by land, sea, and air. Engage in deniable operations with all new and fan-favorite modes and maps from locations all over the globe.

Black Ops Cold War features a fully-connected Multiplayer experience with cross-play, cross-gen, and cross-progression support for the entire community.

This is the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer.

