Call of Duty: Warzone Operation Monarch Teaser feat. Godzilla vs. Kong



April 21, 2022 - 1:48pm
  • PC
  • Console

Hold on to your… everything.

The MONSTER OF ALL BATTLES is coming!

#OperationMonarch is live on May 11.

