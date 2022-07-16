Century: Age of Ashes Console Launch Trailer

Free-to-play dragon shooter Century: Age of Ashes launches this July on PS5, PS4 and Xbox One! Rule the skies with your friends and enjoy extra content introduced in Season 1!

• Xbox One: 12th July, 2022

• PS5 & PS4: 19th July, 2022

• PC & Xbox Series: Available NOW

- EXTRA REWARDS -

Starting July 19th, PlayStation Plus Members will receive the "Dolkuni Lagoon Pack" and from August 2nd, Xbox GamePass Ultimate Members will receive the “Krød Slaglands Perk''. Both packs include special dragons and other rewards!

- SEASON 1 -

Unleash devastating thunder on your foes with a new character class and a heap of new content in Season 1: A Shadow Over Skeld.

- New Character Class: The Stormraiser

- New Map: The Valkürian Sanctuary

- New Leveling System: Dragon Pass (70+ Rewards)

- A rich Story Arc unfolding in 7 Tomes

- New Ranked Season

... and more!