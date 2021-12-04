Chorus Launch Trailer

Enter a dark new universe and explore epic locations in the highly anticipated Chorus, out today.

Chorus follows ace pilot Nara and her sentient ship Forsaken on their compelling journey of redemption, expertly balancing the spectacle of space exploration with frenetic, fast-paced action. Explore epic cosmic vistas and tight crystalline corridors as you fight to free the galaxy from mysterious cult, the Circle.

The Circle is ruled by The Great Prophet, but not much is known about this mysterious figure. Under his command Nara and Forsaken were responsible for many of the cult’s major victories and atrocities on their path to dominate the galaxy. Once the Circle’s deadliest warrior, Nara is now their most wanted fugitive.

With Chorus, FISHLABS has taken the nostalgic feel from classic space shooters and expertly blended it together with a contemporary mindset, evolving the spirit of these games.