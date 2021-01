The Chase was just the beginning...ready for the Hunt? Episode 2 of Season 1 arrives January 20 and sets the stage for new vehicles and customization options with 50 tiers of Motorpass. Rev into action and take on the masked thieves as Motorflix goes off-road.

The Crew 2 is available on Xbox One, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The Crew 2 is also available on UPLAY+,* Ubisoft’s subscription service.