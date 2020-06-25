Cyberpunk 2077 'The Gig' Trailer

Watch the brand new trailer showcasing the world, characters, story, and action of Cyberpunk 2077!

Cyberpunk 2077, an open-world, action-adventure story from CD PROJEKT RED, is coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC November 19th, 2020.

About the game:

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.