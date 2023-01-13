Dead Space Launch Trailer | Humanity Ends Here

Prepare to unravel a thrilling mystery in the darkest depths of space.

When Isaac Clarke and the USG Kellion were dispatched to repair the USG Ishimura mining vessel, they had no idea how quickly a routine mission could turn into a complete nightmare. What did the Ishimura crew discover in the darkness? What happened to them? And what does this mean for the future of mankind itself?

Find out when Dead Space™ launches on January 27, 2023.

ESRB Rating: MATURE with Intense Violence, Blood and Gore, and Strong Language